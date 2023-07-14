Eighteen high school students left the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette last summer as National High School Rodeo Association World Champions. From rodeo queens to cutting to breakaway roping, there are 18 events to claim during the week-long national rodeo.
One year later, nine of the 18 will return to Gillette in hopes of cementing themselves atop the high school rodeo mountain. For two returning champs, it will be their last chance to defend their crown.
Here are the world champions returning to the National High School Finals Rodeo this week.
Ketch Kelton: Kelton, 17, was the all-around cowboy champion in 2022. He was a state champion in four events while claiming the title of Arizona’s all-around champion cowboy this year. Kelton will compete in the steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping and the reined cow horse events at the NHSFR. Last summer, Kelton took second overall in team roping with his sister Kenzie, seventh in the tie-down roping, eighth in the steer wrestling and 15th in the reined cow horse event.
Morgan Beckstrom: Beckstrom, a 17-year-old from Utah, took first place in barrel racing during last year’s high school finals rodeo. She had the best average score across all of her performances and had the best finish in the final go round.
Coy Johnston: This will be Johnston’s final year eligible for the NHSFR. He was a world champion in steer wrestling last year, finishing the first go round at the top and ending fourth in the final go round. But his average led the NHSFR in the event.
Tucker Carricato: A Wyoming native, Carricato became a world champion in bareback riding as a sophomore last summer. He finished third in the first go round, first in the second go round and seventh in the final. His average score was four points higher than the next rider.
John Crimber: A junior from Decatur, Texas, Crimber finished 4.5 points ahead of Gillette native Hayden Walsh to win the bull riding event. He finished first in the first round of the go round and second in the final go round. Crimber was also a miniature bull riding world champion in 2019.
Riley Farris: As a freshman, Farris took the world champion title in girls cutting. She tied for first with fellow world champion Ryley Wilson during the first go round, tied for sixth in the second and capped it all off with a second-place finish during the final go round. Farris edged then-sophomore Sadie Mendenhall from Oklahoma by a half-point in the event average.
Beau Emett: Emett is a three-time world champion in the light rifle event, winning it every year he has competed in the NHSFR. This will be the final year for the Utah light rifle competitor. He won last year’s light rifle event after putting up a score of 335, 20 points better than the second-place finisher.
Tyler Calhoun: Calhoun finished second during the first go round and first in the final go round to win the tie-down roping title. The junior from Richards, Texas averaged a score of 27.4 during the 2022 NHSFR, which was 0.8 points better than the second-place finisher.
Cody Gann: Gann completed his first NHSFR with a title in boys cutting, becoming the second freshman to win the cutting title. The second-best cutter came only three points behind Gann, but his performance was more impressive than the average score shows. Gann placed first on all three go rounds. It was a close battle against Will Bushaw of Texas, who finished second in the first and final go rounds and tied with Gann during the second go round. Ultimately, Gann was able to edge out Bushaw when needed.
Eight events last year were won by seniors, who have since graduated out of eligibility, so there will be plenty of opportunity for new champions.
Rayne Grant (all-around cowgirl and pole bending champion), Jenna Hume (breakaway roping), Jacee Graff (goat tying), Statler Wright (bronc riding), Ryley Wilson (reined cow horse), Chase Campbell (trap shooting) and the team roping duo of James Arviso and Cashton Weidenbener will not be able to defend their titles.
Arizona pole bender Ashlyn McCleve is one of several athletes who finished below a group of seniors last year. In the same boat as McCleve is Addey Lawson (breakaway roping), Faith Marshall (goat tying), Thayne Elshere (bronc riding), Will Jones (reined cow horse) and Cruz Reigel (trap shooting) who all finished behind graduating seniors who will not compete this year.
