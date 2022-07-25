Tuker Carricato didn’t take the task of representing Team Wyoming lightly.
Carricato — a 16-year-old bareback rider from Saratoga — took home a world title at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette. The sophomore won the championship with a total score of 229.
Carricato finished third in the first round with a score of 78 and won the second round with another 78 to qualify for the short go. In the championship round, Carricato tied for seventh with a 73.
“Well I didn’t exactly have the perfect ride I was imagining going into the short go, that’s for sure,” Carricato said. “But I gave it my all and just tried to get a couple points in the 70s there.”
Although he tied for seventh in the final round, his score of 73 was enough to bump him into first place in the average. His three-round score of 229 stuck for the remainder of the short go to clinch the world title.
“Coming into nationals that’s all I wanted was to be consistent,” Carricato said. “I wasn’t thinking about any performance wins or anything like that. My really good friend, Kelby Schneiter, won the title last year and he didn’t win any of the rounds.
“It kind of just shows that it’s all about consistency. That’s all I ever want to do is to just be consistent and even throughout the whole rodeo because that’s what gets it done.”
Bringing home a world title in his home state was a big honor for the Saratoga native. This year was the first time Gillette has hosted the NHFSR since 2017.
“It’s been a true honor to represent Wyoming,” Carricato said. “It’s awesome for some people to get out of the state and go to a big national finals rodeo somewhere else but for me to have the chance and the honor to win this here is awesome.”
Carricato’s first NHSFR saw the highest participation numbers in the event’s 74-year history. Looking back on the week-long finals, Carricato was pleasantly surprised by the high level of competition he faced on his way to the world title.
“The competition this week was pretty dang good,” Carricato said. “I mean if you stub your toe in any round or on any ride it’ll definitely get you. There’s some kids here tonight that could have beat me hands down but I just had to make sure I didn’t stub my toe too bad.”
The future is bright for the young bareback rider from Saratoga. Going into his junior year, he already has the distinct honor of having a world championship under his belt along with the confidence that comes along with it.
“It’s just kind of cool to have the privilege to win a big rodeo like this,” Carricato said. “Just at the young age I’m at, thinking about the future is kind of cool.”
