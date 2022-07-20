A variety of pools, water guns and garden hoses were scattered throughout the campgrounds at Cam-plex Monday.
The grounds were also pretty quiet, with many of the contestants and families sitting in the cool embrace of air conditioning. Shorts, flip flops, tank tops and hats were seen on those who still ventured out, riding the golf carts to the college fair or trade show.
As one golf cart drove by, it was sprayed down by two Oklahoma girls hidden behind a pickup. The boys on the cart shielded themselves from the water, a little taken aback. But just as soon as the water hit, it dissipated back into the heat of the day.
Monday’s high of 99 degrees was the hottest July 18 in Gillette, since 2006 when the high hit 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website. Sunday and Monday rounded out the 90-degree and higher heat wave that hit Gillette since last Wednesday, before dropping into balmy 80 degree temperatures Tuesday.
For locals, the heat may have felt overwhelming but the visitors to Gillette had mixed reactions.
Basking in the sun
“It’s pretty hot,” said Trey Bombach of Stanley, North Dakota, Monday afternoon.
But the heat wasn’t stopping him and the group of North Dakotans gathered around a cow dummy. The group of Hayden and Jerome Hutchison, Tyler Hansen and Stran Sorenson was fully invested in a game of pig, where one person would lasso the dummy a certain way and the next would have to follow the exact same pattern. If he couldn’t do it, a letter was awarded and the first one to complete the word “Pig” was knocked out of competition.
“We’ll be out here for hours,” Bombach said. “Until we get bored.”
Compared to the humidity in North Dakota, the dry heat of Gillette didn’t feel too bad but it was still important to stay hydrated.
“Have you drank any water today?” Kelsi Hutchison yelled out to the competitive group. “Drink some water.”
For others, water wasn’t being drank so much as frolicked in.
Cooper Martin and Faith and Corbin Ingalls were jumping around in a pool as they passed the time. A grain scoop ended up being a favorite for the three, holding the perfect amount of water to dump on top of the other’s head.
“I got a feeling Walmart’s done a pretty good business in Gillette this week with all the knickknack pool stuff,” said Trent Martin, Cooper’s father. “They’ve been selling those misting hoses like crazy.”
Many of the camps had the hoses set up on their awnings, which lent some cool reprieve.
Josey Sparks and Joci Collins of Oklahoma were also giving out some cool splashes of water. But they were enjoying the weather themselves.
“It’s about 100 (degrees) every day,” Josey said of Oklahoma. “This feels good. Especially at night it’s really cool here and in the mornings there it’s really humid.”
The two were out on the camp, investing in larger water guns to spray down passing golf carts. But there were rules.
“We’re not allowed to hit adults,” Joci explained. But they made sure many of the passing teens were gunned down with a refreshing blast.
Beau Gardner of Alberta, Canada, thought the golf carts could use a little addition to help level out the temperatures.
“It’d be nice if they put a fan right here,” he said, motioning to one of the posts on his golf cart. He and his brother Jesse and friend Denver Leitch weren’t accustomed to the heat.
“It’s brutal,” Beau said. “It’s hot (in Alberta) but it’s not this hot.”
The boys had a pool out front complete with wandering goldfish that they planned on jumping into after the last performance that night.
“You’ve got to stay cool somehow,” Beau said.
