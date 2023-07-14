The Robison family has a saying.
“If you’re early you’re on time, if you’re on time you’re late and if you’re late you’re left behind,” said Dallee Robison, 2023 Miss Texas High School Rodeo Queen and the first contestant to arrive at Cam-plex for the National High School Finals Rodeo.
On Sunday, she and her family embarked on the 1,100-mile journey from Stephenville, Texas, to Gillette, Wyoming. They arrived late Tuesday night and stayed at a stable a mile away before getting to Cam-plex early in the morning.
Robison said her family will always show up early, no matter the event.
“Extremely early, too early sometimes,” she said. “4:30 in the morning is too early.”
That’s when they arrived at Cam-plex. Seven and a half hours before check-in opened for rodeo queen contestants.
Even though it might have been a bit too early, Dallee said she had to do it for her home state.
“It’s kind of a tradition for Texas,” Dallee said. “It kind of stopped for a while and we’re trying to bring it back.”
Last year, 2022 Miss Texas High School Rodeo Queen Sophia Zimmerman was first in line. And five years before that, 2017 Miss Texas High School Rodeo Queen Abbie Suggs was at the front of the line.
Dallee’s mom, Dee Robison, said that before the drive, the longest they’d driven for a rodeo was six hours.
“We wanted to make sure we were here on time and not late, barring any mechanical or tire issues,” Dee said. “Luckily we only had one blowout.”
The tire blew out near Denver, but they were able to get it fixed in Cheyenne and were on their way before too long.
Unfortunately, that’s been par for the course with their trailer, Dee said.
“We don’t have very good luck with this trailer,” Dallee said.
Dallee’s been rodeoing since she was 5 years old. Her mom was the one who got her into the rodeo queen scene.
“I was really just a rodeo girl,” she said. “But she convinced me to do a local pageant, and once you get in you really can’t get out.”
She said it’s helped her increase her self-confidence.
“I’m not the most confident when I’m rodeoing, but through rodeo queening I’ve learned with preparation comes immense confidence,” she said. “So if I’m prepared I can never be nervous or anxious, if I know I’ve got all the skills to compete.”
Nearly four hours after the Robisons pulled into Cam-plex, 2023 Miss Iowa High School Rodeo Queen Olivia Freitag arrived.
Her family left Danville, Iowa, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and drove 13 hours straight to Gillette, arriving at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“We wanted to have enough window in case something went wrong that we would be here on time,” said her mom, Shauna Freitag. “A lot of planning, a lot of packing, a lot of prayer and faith to get here,” Shauna said.
While there were no mechanical issues, they did run into a storm while driving west on I-90 in South Dakota, with pouring rain and 60 mph winds at 1:30 a.m.
“We almost had to stop, we were going about 30 (mph) on the interstate,” said Olivia’s dad, Ryan Freitag. “We were the only ones out there.”
When they finally got to Cam-plex, they felt “a big wave of relief,” Ryan said.
“The sun came up, it was clear and nice, and it was good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.