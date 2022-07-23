They say the rodeo community is a family.
That analogy describes the tight-knit circle of kids and teenagers, men and women — cowboys and cowgirls — who are born into the rodeo world.
That collective rodeo family is made up of individual families, many of which have raised multiple generations of athletes into the world of horse stalls and bucking chutes. Those family ties have kept the culture strong throughout the years, but they also create a level of exclusivity.
For some of those born outside of the rodeo family, it’s hard to find a way in.
Yet despite coming from outside of that world, a handful of first-generation rodeo contestants at the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo have defied the odds and made it into the ranks of the top high school rodeo athletes in the country.
“I didn’t have anybody who knew anything about it,” said Lex Wood, a first-generation rodeo athlete who qualified for her fourth NHSFR this year. “I didn’t even have a sibling who was ahead of me as a stepping stone. It’s harder. It’s definitely a different aspect to it that people don’t see as much.”
First-generation rodeo athletes often face more challenges than many of the athletes born into rodeo families they compete against, including less access to horses, equipment, knowledge and a person to show them into the world.
Wood, the 18-year-old from central Pennsylvania, is competing in her fourth NHSFR and has qualified at the national level each year since making it to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo as an eighth grader, the year she said she first gave the sport a serious shot.
“You don’t hear about it in the northeast,” Wood said. “You don’t. Unless you’re in it, you don’t know about it because it’s such a small community.”
Which is why it takes finding an insider to let them in.
Opening the door
Peyton Schaefer, 18, knows exactly who to thank for his introduction to the rodeo world.
Coming from a family without rodeo experience, Schaefer got his start at a rodeo Bible camp he attended with friends of his familiar with the sport. That’s where he met Branden Ferguson, a rodeo coach for Colorado State University. And it’s where his life changed.
That camp was last July, marking almost exactly one year from the first time Schaefer found rodeo to the week of the national finals, where he is competing in bareback riding on the national stage. Over the course of that year, he said a group of rodeo insiders — Ferguson, Bruce Ford, Andy Martinez and Dave Shumpert — have helped guide him through his rookie year on the rodeo circuit.
“They’re the reason that I am where I am today,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer, from Gill, Colorado, grew up in a small town and a ranching community, but apart from the rodeo world.
It wasn’t until attending the rodeo Bible camp that he got a taste of what the sport was all about. Entering the camp, he had no experience and no equipment. He left the camp baptized in religion and the lifestyle of rodeo.
“That’s the only reason I can ride them,” Schaefer said. “It’s not me riding them, it’s God riding them.”
That laid the foundation for his bareback riding rodeo career, which brought him to the 2022 NHSFR in Gillette and has already led to college scholarship offers from Dodge City Community College and Colorado State University, he said.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better start in this,” he added.
Wood also had that one person who made her rodeo career possible.
Doug Lutz, a longtime member of the Pennsylvania rodeo circuit, was the one who introduced Wood and her parents to the world of rodeo.
“He’s the reason I am where I am,” Wood said.
Before meeting him, Wood and her family didn’t know what a rodeo association was, let alone the national organization. The rodeo community was more than foreign to Wood, it was invisible.
“I would have never known about the NHSRA without him,” she said. “Because you don’t know about this stuff back home.”
First-generation rodeo athletes may not have the family to show them the way, but once someone shows them the path, they can’t make it without the family they have.
Roping in family
The first-generation athletes face unique challenges, some of which also fall on their families and support systems.
Jason and Jackie Schaefer, Peyton’s parents, may not have been born into the rodeo world, but they were brought into it when their son made the leap a year ago.
“We had to completely shift gears,” Jackie said.
There’s the time commitment but also the financial requirements that made becoming a rodeo parent more difficult than when Peyton and his sister, Taylor, were involved in other high school sports.
Taylor, 15, began competing in rodeo a few months ago. She also got her start in a rodeo Bible camp last summer and has taken to goat tying and breakaway roping.
It’s a big change, going from a ranching to a rodeo family. Even for the parents.
“He wasn’t born in this life,” Schaefer said of his dad, Jason. “He was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. It’s been a whole bunch of change for him but he’s taking those punches and rolls with them and I couldn’t ask for a better dad.”
Certainly the Schaefers didn’t expect to be hauling their family up to Gillette for a spot on the biggest stage in high school rodeo when they signed Peyton up for a summer camp last year, but nevertheless, it goes to show how much their lives have changed in that time.
“We want to be part of our kids’ life and that’s part of it,” Jason said. “They want to rodeo, so we’re along as rodeo parents.”
Making it happen
There are complications for any rodeo athlete. It’s a demanding sport, with the added obstacles of travel time, finding practice space and other costs that arise at every turn.
There are a few more obstacles sprinkled in for first-generation competitors. But in a way, it’s all very simple.
“It is what it is. You figure it out,” Wood said. “If you want it, you do it.”
Wood worked with what she had. She started with an abandoned mare, Jazzy, who is now 11 and that she still rides. Jazzy may not have the bloodlines, professional training or size of the horses she’s up against, but that hasn’t held her or Wood back from going toe-to-toe with the competition.
“My mare definitely stepped up her game with me and got me to where I needed to be,” Wood said. “She got me to nationals four out of my five trips.”
“I don’t have the same resources they have but I figured it out,” she added.
She may not have had the same resources in terms of generational knowledge and expensive horses, but she had plenty of support from her parents, who backed her passion for rodeo every step of the way.
“When she started with the horses, did I think it would go this far? No,” said Doug Phelps, Wood’s father. “But every year it got further and further. She has the heart for horses and that made me want to work harder and harder for her to have her dreams come true.”
Wood’s family is aware of how rare it is for a first-generation contestant to make it in the sport.
“You don’t hardly every see it,” said Margie Phelps, Wood’s mother, about first-generation contestants at the national level. “It’s always a grandfather or a father, a mother — you always have somebody to lead them through that. Unfortunately she didn’t have that, but she did well for herself for where she’s at.”
Despite the added adversity for first-generation competitors, there’s no chip on their shoulders.
Would it have been easier growing up with a sibling to practice with, a parent to learn from and a grandparent to finance the costly endeavor? Of course. But did they need all of that to make it to the same stage as their peers who had a rodeo legacy to build upon?
Apparently not.
They just needed someone to show them a way into the rodeo world. And first-generation rodeo parents to help them get there.
