Billy DeLong didn't feel much after his 51-point run in the saddle bronc Monday night at Morningside Park.
DeLong, a 16-year-old rising junior from Winnemucca, Nevada, made it all the way to the whistle during his first run at this year's National High School Finals Rodeo. He qualified in three events including the saddle bronc, steer wrestling and boys cutting.
DeLong's second time participating in the NHSFR got off to a bit of a shaky start following his first event Monday. After finishing his 51-point performance in the saddle bronc, DeLong came down awkwardly on his left arm.
"Right at the whistle I had my arm straight out and landed right on my left arm," DeLong said. "It didn't feel too bad at first but I ended up dislocating my elbow."
The 16-year-old had his elbow popped back into place by the training staff on site before going to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital. His elbow dislocated a second time between the arena and the hospital so doctors needed to pop his elbow back into place a second time.
"It was a pretty fun night," DeLong said through a laugh. "It's really my first time getting hurt in the saddle bronc. I've gotten a couple concussions before and stuff like that but never anything like this."
Rather than sit on the sidelines and watch Team Nevada compete without him for the rest of the week, DeLong made the decision to tough it out and get back in the saddle the very next night.
But DeLong didn't just compete on Tuesday. The 16-year-old tied for first place with Oklahoma's Drew Sherrerd in the boys cutting performance with a score of 145.
"I just kind of knew what I had to do and I went out and did it," DeLong said. "I got an amazing horse in the cutting that my neighbors back home let me use."
DeLong's horse — High Brows Swingin' CD — finished the first round in sixth place for the AQHA boys horse of the year with a score of 210.
Despite having a dislocated elbow, DeLong's score of 145 tied him for fifth in the first go of boys cutting. He followed up the strong first-round showing with an equally impressive score in his second performance Thursday. DeLong won Thursday morning's boys cutting performance with a score of 146.
"I knew I could do it," DeLong said. "I just had to sit back and try to ride my horse with my legs. I couldn't push down on the saddle with my left hand like you're supposed to but it ended up working out pretty good."
DeLong's injury forced him to medically withdraw from both the saddle bronc and steer wrestling events, but it wasn't by choice.
"I would have still done the steer wrestling if they would have let me," DeLong said.
With both of his cutting performances out of the way, DeLong will spend the rest of the week sitting back and enjoying a few more rodeos before he likely prepares for one final ride in the short go Saturday night.
"I'm going to be sleeping a lot until then," DeLong said. "It's gonna have to be on my right side, though."
