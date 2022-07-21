For the last five years, Penny Woods and Barb Bigney have gotten coffee every weekend during rodeo season.
This year, that comes to an end. This is the last year of high school rodeo for Woods’ daughter, Chloe Woods.
Living in Saskatchewan, Canada, which is twice the area of Wyoming, there’s a lot of distance in between rodeo teammates.
“I saw them during rodeo season more than I do my regular family,” Bigney said.
While Penny won’t miss having to drive eight hours to a regular season rodeo, she’s sad, because “I’m not going to see these guys anymore.”
“It’s just the close of another era,” she said.
While the National High School Finals Rodeo is all about the kids, behind every contestant is a supportive group of parents.
Bigney said as her kids have come up through rodeo, it’s been interesting to watch them become more and more responsible.
“It was different when they were all juniors,” she said. “We were there making sure cinches were tied, boots were on, and they were ready.”
Now, they’ve done it for so long, they don’t need much help from mom and dad.
It was a hot Tuesday afternoon as Wayne and Amy Miley sat at their campsite, talking with Dale Gardner.
The families from southern Ohio were impressed at how their boys, who are naturally shy and reserved, have grown as people, just by being around rodeo kids from all over the country.
When their kids make friends, they usually end up meeting the friends’ parents and becoming close friends.
“The family group becomes larger and larger,” Wayne said.
Bigney noticed the same thing.
“It’s been awesome watching them, how much they change, how much they come out of their shell,” she said.
“You can’t be shy around all this,” Wayne said.
“The other kids don’t let you,” Gardner said.
The NHSFR gives the parents some much-needed time to relax in between the adrenaline rush of watching their kids’ performances.
“I had a hard time breathing when my kid was up for steer wrestling,” April said. “Up until he jumped off the horse.”
While some high schoolers might not enjoy having their parents around them all the time, Chloe said it’s been a big help.
“Mom gets up and feeds my horses in the morning for me, so I get to sleep in,” Chloe said.
“Which is ridiculous,” muttered her dad, Kevin.
“I’m rested for the day,” Chloe explained.
“It’s really ridiculous, you shouldn’t even tell people that,” Kevin responded.
In all seriousness, Chloe said having that support from her parents is a must.
“You definitely need them there, keeping you calm before something big like this,” she said.
She and Penny have gotten used to traveling every weekend together to a different rodeo.
“It makes for a stronger relationship for sure,” Chloe said. “But you get on each other’s nerves.”
“You know exactly where they’re at at all times, because they’re right beside you,” Penny added.
Being at NHSFR, there are a hundred things to get the attention of the kids, and it’s up to the parents to keep them on track.
“It makes it tough to keep them focused on the things they need to do,” Wayne said. “You rely on the other families to help push them back to where they need to be.”
Bigney agreed.
“They’re teenagers, so they don’t always make the best choices,” she said. “So you still have to guide them a little bit.”
