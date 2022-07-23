Kathy Kintz is back at it again, gathering inspirational quotes from this year’s rodeo contestants.
The committee head for the lost/found and information booth in the Wyoming Center had all of the cowboys and cowgirls tell her what inspired them to earn their way to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.
Kintz started doing this in 2016, and she did it again in 2017, the last year the NHSFR was in Gillette.
The inspiration the rodeo contestants found in themselves is something that can then be passed on to the younger ones all around them.
Kintz has now collected three years’ worth of sage advice from the mouths of multiple countries’ top talent in the rodeo arena.
Here are some of the inspirational sayings that have helped bring the contestants to where they are now:
- Ainsley Irani of Cullman, Alabama, told her fellow peers: “Practice daily and go rodeo because that’s the way you learn.”
- Sofia Borowski of Queen Creek, Arizona, left one simple phrase behind, “Practice, practice.”
- Ashlyn McCleve a contestant from Gilbert, Arizona, reminded people of the important relationship between horse and rider. “Work hard, trust your horse,” she said.
- Leo Veatch of Agate, Colorado, gave some advice for outside of the rodeo arena. “Stay in Sunday school,” he said. “You’ll never fail there.”
- For those who may find themselves in heated situations, Trey Fuller of Faith, South Dakota, says, “Keep a cool head and work hard.”
- Desi Coombs of Battle Mountain, Nevada, also offered some wise words. “Trust the process,” she said. “It’ll all work out in the end. The universe has a plan.”
- Sealey Bottom of Cheyenne, Oklahoma, also reminded people to stay calm. “Don’t get worked up, just take the run,” she said.
- Jolie Rain Watson of Paige, Texas, believes in not rushing the process. “Don’t make it happen, let it happen. Keep practicing.”
Some of the advice is somewhat common sense.
For instance, Isaac Frandsen a trap shooter from Rock Springs, Wyoming, said, “Don’t hit where the target’s not.”
- And Hadley Hiner of Walla Walla, Washington, said, “Know your mistake and fix it next time.”
A couple of the competitors tipped their hats to remaining calm under pressure.
- Hazen Sparks, a steer wrestler from Talihina, Oklahoma, reminded people to “Just go out and have fun.”
- “It’s just another practice so don’t stress,” said Brooke Crenshaw, a breakaway competitor from Colbert, Oklahoma.
- Chance Isaak, a bareback rider from Richardton, North Dakota, may have taken a few tumbles throughout the years. His advice is: “Have a positive attitude — always get back on and never give up.”
In some joint inspiration, the team from Mexico advises people to make sure gratitude is shown to those around them. “Follow your dreams,” the team members said. “And thank your parents.”
