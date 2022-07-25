Rayne Grant’s last high school rodeo was her best high school rodeo.
Grant — an 18-year-old senior from Wheatland — won two world titles at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo. She won the pole bending title Saturday night before being named the all-around cowgirl of the NHSFR.
Grant had one of the best weeks out of this year’s 1,716 contestants. She participated in three events including pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying.
The Wheatland native’s path to the pole bending title started with a strong first round. She finished fourth in the first go with a time of 20.178. Grant followed the performance up by winning the second round with a time of 20.178.
Grant qualified for the pole bending short go and did not disappoint the home crowd. Performing with a brace because of three broken vertebrae in her back, Grant won the short go with a time of 19.522.
“This has just been an amazing experience,” Grant said after Saturday’s short go. “I’m speechless, honestly. It’s been so amazing just to have the crowd and everyone cheering for me. It’s just been so cool to be here in Wyoming and in Gillette for this.”
Grant’s pole bending title was only part of what eventually led her to take home the all-around cowgirl trophy. She finished second in barrel racing and 11th in goat tying to finish out her high school career.
Grant finished fifth in the first round of barrels with a time of 17.236 and 15th in the second round with a time of 17.403 to qualify for the short go. In the championship round, the Wheatland cowgirl finished third with a time of 17.003 to finish as the reserve barrel racing champion.
In the goat tying, Grant finished 16th in the first round with a time of 8.12 and 22nd in the second round with a time of 8.31. She finished 11th in the short go with a time of 11.16 to bring her up to 11th in the average.
“It’s been a busy week,” Grant said. “I’ve been pretty much busy every day but it’s been a lot of fun to hangout with people from all these different states.”
One of Grant’s biggest goals going into her final NHSFR was to end her career on a high note in her home state. One look at her accomplishments this week shows just how much Grant was able to achieve that goal.
“I was just happy to be here honestly,” Grant said. “I’m happy with all of my accomplishments so far but this really has just been a cherry on top.”
