Eight athletes traveled to Gillette this weekend in hopes of defending their world titles at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo at Cam-plex.
Traden Anderson, Ava Grayce Sanders, Beau Emett, Caleb Delk, Kendal Pierson, Cole Clemons, Haiden Thompson and John Crimber all won titles at last year’s NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska. The eight athletes will look to repeat as world champions in their respective events this week.
Thompson will have the luxury of defending her title in her home state. The Yoder native won the girls goat tying title with an average of 23.67 seconds at last year’s NHSFR.
Thompson won the first round with a score of 7.36 and finished 15th in the second round with a score of 8.4. She closed out the rodeo with a sixth-place finish in the short go with a score of 7.91 to finish first in the average.
Anderson will look to repeat as the steer wrestling champion at this year’s NHSFR. The Hanna, Oklahoma, graduated senior won the world title last year with a score of 15.16.
Anderson finished third in the first round last year with a time of 4.44 and finished 38th in the second round with a time of 6.45. After qualifying for the short go, Anderson sealed the world title by winning the final round with a score of 4.27.
Grayce Sanders of Vero Beach, Florida, won last year’s title in barrel racing and hopes to do the same this year in Gillette. She finished first in the average by .001 seconds over Arizona’s Karsen Jackson with a time of 52.573.
Grayce Sanders finished third in the first round with a time of 17.50 and 12th in the second round with a time of 17.525. Her time of 17.547 in the short go was just enough to propel her to first place overall.
Emett represented Enterprise, Utah, well by bringing home the light rifle world title in Lincoln last year. He won the event with an aggregate score of 675. Emett won the long go with a score of 336 and the short go with a score of 339.
Delk of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will defend his title in trap shooting. He shot a 94 through the first four rounds to tie Minnesota’s Justin Scheeler. Delk came away with the championship trophy after beating Scheeler 10-9 in a tiebreaker round.
Pierson was the only world champion at last year’s NHSFR from outside the United States. The Alberta, Canada, graduated senior won the breakaway title with an average of 7.04.
Pierson finished 13th in the first round with a score of 2.6 and seventh in the second round with a score of 2.31 to qualify for the short go. In the championship round, Pierson took first place with a score of 2.13 during her final run. Her run in the short go was .25 seconds faster than second place.
Clemons won the world title in the tie-down roping event at last year’s finals. The graduated senior from Okeechobee, Florida, finished first in the average with a time of 29.35.
Clemons finished 21st in the first round with a time of 11.65 but bounced back with a big third-place finish in the second round with a time of 8.85. Clemons capped the championship run with a time of 8.85 in the short go to take home the world title.
Crimber will look to take the bull riding world title back home to Decatur, Texas, for a second straight year. He finished first in the average last year with a score of 173.5.
After not scoring in the first round, Crimber responded by winning the final two rounds at last year’s NHSFR. He won the second round with a score of 85.5 and the short go with a score of 88.
Ten new world champions are guaranteed a crown in Gillette this year. Tylor Todd (all-around cowgirl), Jake Starns (boys cutting), Kelby Schneiter (bareback riding), Trevor Hale (reined cow horse), T.W. Flowers (saddle bronc riding), Clay Clayman and Cooper Freeman (team roping), Kiley Hargrave-Batten (barrel racing), Sam Petersen (all-around cowboy), Faith Farris (girls cutting) and Kylee Whiting (NHSRA Queen) will not compete in this year’s NHSFR.
