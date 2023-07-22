Chico Bean may have been born in North Dakota and bred in Montana, but he traveled from a lot farther than those two neighboring states to make it to Wyoming for this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo.
Eighteen-year-old Eli Higa first brought Chico Bean, his 10-year-old horse, from Montana to his home on the Big Island of Hawaii years ago. But to compete in this year’s national high school finals, that horse made the long, expensive return journey stateside in Gillette.
“It was really expensive,” Higa said.
When many think of Hawaii, they think of beaches. But the islands have a rich history of ranching and rodeos as evidenced by the team of nearly 30 contestants in this year’s national finals who journeyed across the Pacific Ocean.
Although most rent horses for the national finals, some brought theirs along with them.
Northeast Wyoming is a long haul for many of the 1,800 or so contestants in the national high school finals, but with few exceptions, none have a farther journey than those who come from the middle of the ocean more than 3,000 miles away.
With that distance comes a number of challenges, especially the cost.
“I qualified all my years of high school but this is my first year coming,” said Kapeca Alcain, who qualified in goat tying and pole bending and flew her horse over too.
“Just because of the amount it takes to get here. It’s a lot. I wanted to save it for my senior year because it’s my last year.”
It’s a lot. But just how much is it?
What it takes
When Higa first brought his horse from Montana to Hawaii, it cost about $1,000 to haul it to Los Angeles, then another $3,200 for its plane ticket to the island.
“That was on the cheaper side,” he said. “Then when COVID hit, it went up a little bit more.”
His horse made the most recent trip alongside his longtime friend Alcain’s horse Tobi.
Together it cost $11,200 to ship their two horses and haul them to Montana for this year’s finals. From there, it cost about $2,000 in fuel for Higa’s parents, Ty and Lynn, who flew to Nebraska to pick up a truck and trailer, hauled it to Montana to pick up the horses then eventually made it down to Gillette.
That’s $13,200 to bring two horses one way across the Pacific Ocean. That cost includes discounts they got from two rodeo companies.
The horses’ journey began on a barge from the Big Island to Oahu for the Hawaii state finals. Although the cost of that boat ride was covered by sponsors, it still cost them about $600 to pay the taxes and fees.
From there, the horses were flown to Los Angeles on June 12 and were hauled to Montana a couple of days later.
While Higa’s horse was born and raised stateside, Alcain’s had never left the islands before and had hardly taken a trailer ride longer than a few hours.
All of that travel, change in climate and munching on a different feed took its toll on her 10-year-old horse.
“She was severely dehydrated,” Alcain said. “She about died.”
But after a couple of days of IV fluids and a $1,300 veterinarian bill, Tobi was back on her feet and has regained her health. Part of the problem with the horse’s change in diet was that in Hawaii, hay is so expensive that the horses rarely eat it. That’s not the case out West.
A $12 bundle of hay in Wyoming goes for $57 on the Big Island. Even a smaller cube of hay costs about $25. Plus there were separate vet-checks to pay for in each stop along the way: Hawaii, Oahu and the continental U.S.
All together, the costs to transport and care for their horses cost nearly $15,000. But this isn’t just any year for Higa and Alcain. And it wasn’t a round trip for their horses.
The two teammates will be keeping Chico Bean and Tobi stateside for a while as they each accepted scholarships to join the rodeo program at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte, Nebraska.
Along with their horses, they’ll bring their unique Hawaiian rodeo culture with them to Nebraska after the finals.
‘Hawaii’s own’
As the story goes, cows arrived in Hawaii long ago when King Kamehameha received a gift of cattle.
On the island, cattle became considered “kapu,” basically meaning the cows were sacred and to be left alone. But over time, the cattle population grew out of control. Stone walls made of lava rock were built to protect villages and homes, but the cattle ran wild and often overran those walls.
“Above my house is still part of the original wall from that time,” Alcain said.
Eventually, cowboys became the solution to the island’s cattle problem.
“The cattle became wild and the cowboys needed to capture them,” said Lynn, Higa’s mom.
Those origins led to two unique Hawaiian rodeo events: Po’o Wai U and double mugging.
Po’o Wai U involves one rider roping a cow by the horns and leading it into a Y-shaped post, similar to a formation found in trees and used to wrangle the wild cattle. Once tied to the post, the rider jumps down and puts a non-choke knot around its head, ending the round.
In double mugging, two competitors work to tie up a steer, with one on horseback and the other, the mugger, on the ground. The rider ropes the steer from horseback while the mugger wrestles it. Then both take it to the ground and tie three of its legs together to complete the event.
“I’m the guy on the ground,” Higa said. “You’re gonna get stomped on most of the time. You’ve got to really know what you’re doing, you’ve got to keep your feet. If not you’re gonna get stomped on.”
He said larger stock is typically used — 500-600 pound animals — fresh out of the pasture.
Those events won’t be found at the national high school finals, but Higa and Alcain are among 29 Hawaiians competing in the standard rodeo events at this year’s finals, marking one of the larger teams the state has fielded.
Many of the athletes come from ranch families, but as is the case in just about every other state, it’s gotten harder to make a living on the ranch. For most, the cowboy lifestyle is almost a hobby, supported by full-time jobs and fundraising to cover the costs of competing at the highest levels.
But the tradition lives on through the state’s top young cowboys and cowgirls.
“Our rodeo culture is a big part of our heritage,” Alcain said. “A lot of our families came from the cowboy lifestyle. Rodeo is kind of just in us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.