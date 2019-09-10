Club Energize and Universal Athletic want you to load up backpacks full of peanut butter and run 4,000 meters at this year’s fourth annual peanut butter 4K to benefit Blessings in a Backpack.
To register for the event taking place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26, sign up online at the 4th annual PB4K Facebook page or in person at Club Energize (2701 S Douglas Highway.).
