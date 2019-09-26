David Bauer needs help with the daunting task of transforming 680 acres of Campbell County-owned property north of town into miles of trails.
He is head of Gillette cycling club Energy Addicts and the man who spearheaded the effort to make the property an outdoor haven for local residents.
He has a vision of what it can become, but he told 19 others at a meeting Wednesday that it won’t happen without participation from others.
“What I’m trying to do is get more people than just my two hands, my two feet out there,” Bauer said at the start of the Energy Addicts’ first meeting. “Generating (work) where trails are going to go, where berms need to go, where jumps could possibly go, how we’re going to start digging into the valleys, that takes more than just me.”
The group made some headway. Using a map that displayed the existing trails, they talked about how the they could be improved and how the volunteers would work on multiple projects and maintain the trails.
One cyclist even offered to bring in heavy machinery — a skid loader, an excavator and other equipment — to build the trails. He also had the idea to bring in dirt from outside of the park to build with.
A big change will be made because the longest trail, the Jackalope Trail, will need to be rerouted because some land has been reserved for use by the county in the north tract of the property.
But Campbell County Commissioner Del Shelstad dampened the hopes of some when he told the enthusiasts at the Red Rock Trails’ lifespan could be limited.
“That’s public land. You guys all own it. That’s the way I look at it. Keep in mind, any time the county buys property, it’s for a specific purpose or several purposes,” Shelstad said. “At some point, Burma (Avenue) is going to be extended through that property.
“What we don’t want you to do is put a bunch of time and money into something that … maybe that Burma extension goes through and causes all the time and money that you spent to be wasted,” he said.
Bauer said he had the idea to make the trails because Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Mary Silvernell called and asked him to be on the Sports Tourism Advisory Team. He was tasked with coming up with ideas to grow cycling in Gillette.
Bauer checked his hunting GPS and saw this track of land just outside of town owned by the county that was almost unused (Gillette College keeps its rough stock rodeo horses there).
He approached the county in April and by June he was making 15 miles of trails.
“The main goal is to not use taxpayer’s money,” Bauer said. “Make this a community-led project. This project is led by me, orchestrating the ideas with other team members, like the leaders I found, and then having all the funding come from local businesses.”
Bauer found three group leaders who agreed to plan work days at the cycling property to turn the land into a cycling destination.
The first order of business is to create a particularly interesting new trail that drops down into the valleys. They also need to clean up wire and other garbage that remains.
Use of the trails has been good so far, Bauer said. The group doesn’t have a way to log how many people are using the trails, but he estimates at least 20 people use the trails per day.
Bauer also hopes to build more trails that cross-country runners would enjoy.
Always in the back of Bauer’s head is to make a trail system that will attract young cyclists to the sport and bring youth-aged cycling teams to the schools in town. He has two sons — 15-year-old Lacion and 11-year-old Korbin — who both ride mountain bikes.
“When 80 kids try out for basketball at Twin Spruce (Junior High) and 30 of them get kicked to the side … they (can) have an outlet,” Bauer said. “Black Hills Mountain Bike Association, they are ready for Gillette. If we get this going in Gillette, they will let us join their circuit.”
The Energy Addicts will meet every two months to discuss the trails further, he said. More information can be found on the Energy Addicts Facebook page.
