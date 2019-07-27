Gillette started its run at the Wyoming American Legion AA state tournament against the Archie Hay Post 24 team from Rock Springs on Friday night at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders beat the Sand Puppies 16-1 in the only other time the two teams met up in June.
Friday went a little differently.
Rock Springs (18-31), a No. 4 seed, scored a run in the top of the third inning on an RBI single and the score stayed 1-0 in the Sand Puppies' favor until the final inning.
Zach Brown walked and stole second for Gillette, then made it to third on a risky sacrifice fly play. Catcher Tanner Richards hit a single between the third baseman and shortstop to score Brown and send the game into extra innings.
“I’ve been wanting that moment all year long, and I was finally able to get that moment and I took advantage of it,” Richards said.
Then Kaleb Lewis hit a line drive to center field with the bases loaded to walk off the Sand Puppies in the eighth inning.
“I missed a sign. It should’ve been a squeeze bunt ... but it got the job done,” Lewis said. “Playoffs, it’s a whole different ball game. Everybody’s 0-0.”
With Lewis’ walk-off, the No. 1-seeded Roughriders (61-18) took a 2-1 victory over Rock Springs to move on to the winners bracket against Laramie at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Their guy pitched a heck of a game,” coach Nate Perleberg said. “Anytime you’re in front of this many people on your first night and you’re expecting to win, those things start playing into it.”
Rock Springs starter Ryan Powers pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and one run.
Brown, a senior, started on the mound and pitched three innings for the Roughriders, allowing the one Sand Puppy run and four hits. Kaden Race took over for the last five innings and gave up two hits and no runs while striking out eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.