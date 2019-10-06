Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 6-0

Sheridan 5-1

Cheyenne East 4-2

Natrona County 4-2

Cheyenne Central 4-2

Rock Springs 4-2

Campbell County 1-5

Kelly Walsh 1-5

Laramie 1-5

Cheyenne South 0-6

Friday games

Rock Springs 28, Campbell County 7

Cheyenne Central 38, Kelly Walsh 21

Cheyenne East 33, Laramie 0

Sheridan 56, Cheyenne South 0

Thunder Basin 20, Natrona County 16

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Douglas 2-0 5-1

Lander 2-0 4-1

Riverton 1-1 3-2

Worland 1-1 1-4

Rawlins 0-2 3-3

Torrington 0-2 1-5

West

Star Valley 2-0 6-0

Cody 2-0 5-0

Powell 1-1 4-2

Jackson 1-1 4-2

Green River 0-2 1-4

Evanston 0-2 0-5

Friday games

Star Valley 36, Powell 0

Jackson 47, Green River 0

Cody 21, Evanston 6

Worland 34, Rawlins 6

Lander 9, Riverton 7

Douglas 40, Torrington 14

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 4-0 5-0

Thermopolis 2-1 2-3

Wheatland 1-2 2-3

Moorcroft 1-3 1-4

Burns 2-2 3-2

Glenrock 1-2 1-4

Newcastle 1-2 0-5

West

Mt. View 4-0 5-0

Lyman 2-1 3-3

Big Piney 3-1 4-2

Pinedale 2-1 3-2

Lovell 1-2 3-3

Greybull 1-2 1-4

Kemmerer 0-4 0-5

Friday games

Mountain View 55, Pinedale 12

Big Piney 19, Lovell 13

Greybull 7, Kemmerer 0

Thermopolis 41, Wheatland 33

Buffalo 49, Moorcroft 6

Burns 49, Glenrock 20

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 2-0 4-0

Upton Sundance 2-1 4-1

Southeast 2-0 3-1

Wright 2-1 2-2

Lusk 1-2 2-2

Pine Bluffs 1-2 1-3

Tongue River 0-3 1-3

West

Cokeville 1-0 4-1

Rocky Mountain 0-0 3-1

Shoshoni 0-1 1-3

Wind River 0-0 0-3

Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-3

Friday games

Pine Bluffs at Big Horn, 5 p.m.

Southeast at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Wright at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 7 p.m.

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 2-0 3-0

Hulett 1-1 2-1

Kaycee 1-1 2-1

Midwest 1-1 1-2

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1 1-2

Normative Services 0-2 0-3

Guernsey 0-2 0-3

West

Snake River 2-0 3-0

Farson-Eden 1-0 3-0

Burlington 1-1 1-2

Meeteetse 1-1 1-2

Dubois 0-2 1-2

St. Stephens 0-2 0-3

Friday games

Hanna at NSI, 1 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Farson at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.