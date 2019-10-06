Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 6-0
Sheridan 5-1
Cheyenne East 4-2
Natrona County 4-2
Cheyenne Central 4-2
Rock Springs 4-2
Campbell County 1-5
Kelly Walsh 1-5
Laramie 1-5
Cheyenne South 0-6
Friday games
Rock Springs 28, Campbell County 7
Cheyenne Central 38, Kelly Walsh 21
Cheyenne East 33, Laramie 0
Sheridan 56, Cheyenne South 0
Thunder Basin 20, Natrona County 16
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Douglas 2-0 5-1
Lander 2-0 4-1
Riverton 1-1 3-2
Worland 1-1 1-4
Rawlins 0-2 3-3
Torrington 0-2 1-5
West
Star Valley 2-0 6-0
Cody 2-0 5-0
Powell 1-1 4-2
Jackson 1-1 4-2
Green River 0-2 1-4
Evanston 0-2 0-5
Friday games
Star Valley 36, Powell 0
Jackson 47, Green River 0
Cody 21, Evanston 6
Worland 34, Rawlins 6
Lander 9, Riverton 7
Douglas 40, Torrington 14
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 4-0 5-0
Thermopolis 2-1 2-3
Wheatland 1-2 2-3
Moorcroft 1-3 1-4
Burns 2-2 3-2
Glenrock 1-2 1-4
Newcastle 1-2 0-5
West
Mt. View 4-0 5-0
Lyman 2-1 3-3
Big Piney 3-1 4-2
Pinedale 2-1 3-2
Lovell 1-2 3-3
Greybull 1-2 1-4
Kemmerer 0-4 0-5
Friday games
Mountain View 55, Pinedale 12
Big Piney 19, Lovell 13
Greybull 7, Kemmerer 0
Thermopolis 41, Wheatland 33
Buffalo 49, Moorcroft 6
Burns 49, Glenrock 20
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 2-0 4-0
Upton Sundance 2-1 4-1
Southeast 2-0 3-1
Wright 2-1 2-2
Lusk 1-2 2-2
Pine Bluffs 1-2 1-3
Tongue River 0-3 1-3
West
Cokeville 1-0 4-1
Rocky Mountain 0-0 3-1
Shoshoni 0-1 1-3
Wind River 0-0 0-3
Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-3
Friday games
Pine Bluffs at Big Horn, 5 p.m.
Southeast at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Wright at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)
Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 7 p.m.
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 2-0 3-0
Hulett 1-1 2-1
Kaycee 1-1 2-1
Midwest 1-1 1-2
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1 1-2
Normative Services 0-2 0-3
Guernsey 0-2 0-3
West
Snake River 2-0 3-0
Farson-Eden 1-0 3-0
Burlington 1-1 1-2
Meeteetse 1-1 1-2
Dubois 0-2 1-2
St. Stephens 0-2 0-3
Friday games
Hanna at NSI, 1 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Burlington at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Farson at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
