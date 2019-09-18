Wyoming football standings
4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 3-0
Sheridan 3-0
Cheyenne East 2-1
Natrona County 2-1
Cheyenne Central 1-2
Campbell County 1-2
Rock Springs 1-2
Kelly Walsh 1-2
Laramie 1-2
Cheyenne South 0-3
Friday’s games
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Campbell County at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East Conference
Rawlins 0-0 3-0
Lander 0-0 1-1
Torrington 0-0 1-1
Douglas 0-0 1-1
Riverton 0-0 1-2
Worland 0-0 0-2
West Conference
Star Valley 0-0 3-0
Powell 0-0 3-0
Cody 0-0 2-0
Jackson 0-0 2-1
Green River 0-0 0-2
Evanston 0-0 0-2
Friday games
Worland at Jackson, 5 p.m.
Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.
Rawlins at Cody, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Lander at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Green River, 7 p.m.
2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East Conference
Buffalo 1-0 2-0
Wheatland 1-0 1-1
Moorcroft 1-0 1-1
Glenrock 1-0 1-1
Burns
Thermopolis 0-1 0-2
Newcastle 0-2 0-3
West Conference
Mt. View 1-0 2-0
Lyman 2-0 2-1
Lovell 0-0 2-1
Big Piney 0-1 1-2
Greybull 0-0 0-2
Pinedale 0-0 0-2
Kemmerer 0-1 0-2
Friday games
Lovell at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Big Piney at Greybull, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Burns, 6 p.m.
Moorcroft at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East Conference
Upton Sundance 1-0 3-0
Wright 1-0 1-1
Big Horn 0-0 2-0
Lusk 1-1 1-1
Southeast 0-0 1-1
Tongue River 0-1 1-1
Pine Bluffs 0-1 0-2
West Conference
Rocky Mountain 0-0 2-1
Cokeville 0-0 2-1
Shoshoni 0-0 0-2
Wind River 0-0 0-2
Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-2
Friday games
Lusk at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Tongue River, 7 p.m.
Wright at Big Horn, 7 p.m.
Saturday games
Lyman at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East Conference
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 1-0 2-0
Hulett 1-0 2-0
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-0 1-1
Kaycee 0-1 1-1
Guernsey 0-1 0-2
Normative Services 0-1 0-2
Midwest 0-1 0-2
West Conference
Snake River 1-0 2-0
Meeteetse 1-0 1-1
Farson-Eden 0-0 2-0
Dubois 1-1 1-1
Burlington 0-1 0-2
Friday games
Dubois at Farson, 2 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
St. Stephens at Burlington, 2 p.m.
NSI at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Lingle, 7 p.m.
Snake River at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Saturday games
Hanna vs. Hulett, 1 p.m., at Midwest
