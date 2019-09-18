Wyoming football standings

4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 3-0

Sheridan 3-0

Cheyenne East 2-1

Natrona County 2-1

Cheyenne Central 1-2

Campbell County 1-2

Rock Springs 1-2

Kelly Walsh 1-2

Laramie 1-2

Cheyenne South 0-3

Friday’s games

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Campbell County at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East Conference

Rawlins 0-0 3-0

Lander 0-0 1-1

Torrington 0-0 1-1

Douglas 0-0 1-1

Riverton 0-0 1-2

Worland 0-0 0-2

West Conference

Star Valley 0-0 3-0

Powell 0-0 3-0

Cody 0-0 2-0

Jackson 0-0 2-1

Green River 0-0 0-2

Evanston 0-0 0-2

Friday games

Worland at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Cody, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Lander at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Green River, 7 p.m.

2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East Conference

Buffalo 1-0 2-0

Wheatland 1-0 1-1

Moorcroft 1-0 1-1

Glenrock 1-0 1-1

Burns

Thermopolis 0-1 0-2

Newcastle 0-2 0-3

West Conference

Mt. View 1-0 2-0

Lyman 2-0 2-1

Lovell 0-0 2-1

Big Piney 0-1 1-2

Greybull 0-0 0-2

Pinedale 0-0 0-2

Kemmerer 0-1 0-2

Friday games

Lovell at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Big Piney at Greybull, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Burns, 6 p.m.

Moorcroft at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East Conference

Upton Sundance 1-0 3-0

Wright 1-0 1-1

Big Horn 0-0 2-0

Lusk 1-1 1-1

Southeast 0-0 1-1

Tongue River 0-1 1-1

Pine Bluffs 0-1 0-2

West Conference

Rocky Mountain 0-0 2-1

Cokeville 0-0 2-1

Shoshoni 0-0 0-2

Wind River 0-0 0-2

Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-2

Friday games

Lusk at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Tongue River, 7 p.m.

Wright at Big Horn, 7 p.m.

Saturday games

Lyman at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East Conference

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 1-0 2-0

Hulett 1-0 2-0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-0 1-1

Kaycee 0-1 1-1

Guernsey 0-1 0-2

Normative Services 0-1 0-2

Midwest 0-1 0-2

West Conference

Snake River 1-0 2-0

Meeteetse 1-0 1-1

Farson-Eden 0-0 2-0

Dubois 1-1 1-1

Burlington 0-1 0-2

Friday games

Dubois at Farson, 2 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

St. Stephens at Burlington, 2 p.m.

NSI at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Lingle, 7 p.m.

Snake River at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Saturday games

Hanna vs. Hulett, 1 p.m., at Midwest

