Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 11-0
Sheridan 10-1
Cheyenne Central 7-4
Cheyenne East 7-4
Natrona County 6-4
Rock Springs 4-6
Kelly Walsh 2-8
Campbell County 2-8
Cheyenne South 1-8
Laramie 1-8
Semifinal games
Sheridan 62, Cheyenne Central 35
Thunder Basin 27, Cheyenne East 21
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Lander 5-0 7-2
Riverton 3-2 4-6
Worland 3-2 3-6
Douglas 3-2 5-4
Rawlins 1-4 4-5
Torrington 0-5 1-7
West
Star Valley 5-0 11-0
Cody 4-1 8-2
Jackson 3-2 7-3
Powell 2-3 7-4
Green River 1-4 2-6
Evanston 0-5 0-8
Semifinal games
Powell 20, Cody 13
Star Valley 42, Jackson 21
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 6-0 10-0
Burns 4-2 7-3
Thermopolis 4-2 5-5
Wheatland 3-3 4-5
Moorcroft 2-4 3-5
Glenrock 1-5 2-6
Newcastle 1-5 1-8
West
Mt. View 6-0 10-0
Lyman 4-2 5-5
Big Piney 4-2 5-5
Lovell 4-2 6-4
Pinedale 2-4 2-6
Greybull 1-5 1-6
Kemmerer 0-6 0-8
Semifinal games
Buffalo 45, Thermopolis 22
Mountain View 56, Burns 12
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 6-0 10-0
Upton Sundance 5-1 9-2
Southeast 4-2 6-4
Wright 3-3 4-5
Lusk 2-4 4-4
Pine Bluffs 1-5 1-7
Tongue River 0-6 2-6
West
Cokeville 3-0 10-1
Shoshoni 3-1 4-5
Rocky Mountain 2-2 6-4
Wind River 1-3 1-8
Wyoming Indian 0-3 0-5
Semifinal games
Big Horn 48, Southeast 7
Cokeville 16, Upton-Sundance 7
