Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 11-0

Sheridan 10-1

Cheyenne Central 7-4

Cheyenne East 7-4

Natrona County 6-4

Rock Springs 4-6

Kelly Walsh 2-8

Campbell County 2-8

Cheyenne South 1-8

Laramie 1-8

Semifinal games

Sheridan 62, Cheyenne Central 35

Thunder Basin 27, Cheyenne East 21

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 5-0 7-2

Riverton 3-2 4-6

Worland 3-2 3-6

Douglas 3-2 5-4

Rawlins 1-4 4-5

Torrington 0-5 1-7

West

Star Valley 5-0 11-0

Cody 4-1 8-2

Jackson 3-2 7-3

Powell 2-3 7-4

Green River 1-4 2-6

Evanston 0-5 0-8

Semifinal games

Powell 20, Cody 13

Star Valley 42, Jackson 21

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 6-0 10-0

Burns 4-2 7-3

Thermopolis 4-2 5-5

Wheatland 3-3 4-5

Moorcroft 2-4 3-5

Glenrock 1-5 2-6

Newcastle 1-5 1-8

West

Mt. View 6-0 10-0

Lyman 4-2 5-5

Big Piney 4-2 5-5

Lovell 4-2 6-4

Pinedale 2-4 2-6

Greybull 1-5 1-6

Kemmerer 0-6 0-8

Semifinal games

Buffalo 45, Thermopolis 22

Mountain View 56, Burns 12

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 6-0 10-0

Upton Sundance 5-1 9-2

Southeast 4-2 6-4

Wright 3-3 4-5

Lusk 2-4 4-4

Pine Bluffs 1-5 1-7

Tongue River 0-6 2-6

West

Cokeville 3-0 10-1

Shoshoni 3-1 4-5

Rocky Mountain 2-2 6-4

Wind River 1-3 1-8

Wyoming Indian 0-3 0-5

Semifinal games

Big Horn 48, Southeast 7

Cokeville 16, Upton-Sundance 7

