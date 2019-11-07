Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 10-0

Sheridan 9-1

Cheyenne Central 7-3

Cheyenne East 7-3

Natrona County 6-4

Rock Springs 4-6

Kelly Walsh 2-8

Campbell County 2-8

Cheyenne South 1-8

Laramie 1-8

Semifinal games

(3) Cheyenne Central at (2) Sheridan, 5 p.m.

(4) Cheyenne East at (1) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 5-0 7-2

Riverton 3-2 4-6

Worland 3-2 3-6

Douglas 3-2 5-4

Rawlins 1-4 4-5

Torrington 0-5 1-7

West

Star Valley 5-0 10-0

Cody 4-1 8-1

Jackson 3-2 7-3

Powell 2-3 6-4

Green River 1-4 2-6

Evanston 0-5 0-8

Semifinal games

(3W) Jackson at (1W) Star Valley, 6 p.m.

(4W) Powell at (2W) Cody, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 6-0 9-0

Burns 4-2 7-2

Thermopolis 4-2 5-4

Wheatland 3-3 4-5

Moorcroft 2-4 3-5

Glenrock 1-5 2-6

Newcastle 1-5 1-8

West

Mt. View 6-0 9-0

Lyman 4-2 5-5

Big Piney 4-2 5-5

Lovell 4-2 6-4

Pinedale 2-4 2-6

Greybull 1-5 1-6

Kemmerer 0-6 0-8

Semifinal games

(2E) Burns at (1W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.

(3E) Thermopolis at (1E) Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 6-0 9-0

Upton Sundance 5-1 9-1

Southeast 4-2 6-3

Wright 3-3 4-5

Lusk 2-4 4-4

Pine Bluffs 1-5 1-7

Tongue River 0-6 2-6

West

Cokeville 3-0 9-1

Shoshoni 3-1 4-5

Rocky Mountain 2-2 6-4

Wind River 1-3 1-8

Wyoming Indian 0-3 0-5

Semifinal games

(2E) Upton-Sundance at (1W) Cokeville, 1 p.m.

(3E) Southeast at (1E) Big Horn, 5 p.m.

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 7-0 9-0

Hulett 6-1 8-1

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-3 5-4

Kaycee 3-4 4-5

Guernsey 2-5 2-6

Normative Services 0-7 0-8

West

Snake River 6-0 8-0

Burlington 4-2 4-4

Farson-Eden 4-2 6-3

Meeteetse 3-3 3-5

St. Stephens 1-5 1-6

Dubois 0-6 1-7

Friday games

(3E) Lingle at (1E) Hanna, 1 p.m.

Saturday games

(2E) Hulett at (1W) Snake River, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.