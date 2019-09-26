Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 4-0
Sheridan 3-1
Cheyenne East 3-1
Natrona County 3-1
Cheyenne Central 2-2
Rock Springs 2-2
Campbell County 1-3
Kelly Walsh 1-3
Laramie 1-3
Cheyenne South 0-4
Friday games
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Natrona, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Rawlins 0-0 3-1
Douglas 0-0 2-1
Lander 0-0 2-1
Torrington 0-0 1-2
Riverton 0-0 1-3
Worland 0-0 0-3
West
Star Valley 0-0 4-0
Cody 0-0 3-0
Jackson 0-0 3-1
Powell 0-0 3-1
Green River 0-0 1-2
Evanston 0-0 0-3
Friday games
Jackson at Cody, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Evanston at Powell, 7 p.m.
Lander at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Green River, 7 p.m.
Worland at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 2-0 3-0
Wheatland 2-0 2-1
Glenrock 1-1 1-2
Moorcroft 1-1 1-2
Thermopolis 1-1 1-2
Burns 0-2 1-2
Newcastle 0-2 0-4
West
Mt. View 2-0 3-0
Lyman 2-0 2-2
Pinedale 1-0 1-2
Big Piney 1-1 2-2
Lovell 0-1 2-2
Greybull 0-1 0-3
Kemmerer 0-2 0-3
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Upton Sundance 2-0 4-0
Big Horn 1-0 3-0
Southeast 1-0 2-1
Lusk 1-1 2-1
Wright 1-1 1-2
Tongue River 0-2 1-2
Pine Bluffs 0-2 0-3
West
Rocky Mountain 0-0 3-1
Cokeville 0-0 3-1
Shoshoni 0-0 1-2
Wind River 0-0 0-2
Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-3
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 2-0 3-0
Hulett 1-1 2-1
Kaycee 1-1 2-1
Midwest 1-1 1-2
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1 1-2
Normative Services 0-2 0-3
Guernsey 0-2 0-3
West
Snake River 2-0 3-0
Farson-Eden 1-0 3-0
Burlington 1-1 1-2
Meeteetse 1-1 1-2
Dubois 0-2 1-2
St. Stephens 0-2 0-3
