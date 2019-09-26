Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 4-0

Sheridan 3-1

Cheyenne East 3-1

Natrona County 3-1

Cheyenne Central 2-2

Rock Springs 2-2

Campbell County 1-3

Kelly Walsh 1-3

Laramie 1-3

Cheyenne South 0-4

Friday games

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Natrona, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Rawlins 0-0 3-1

Douglas 0-0 2-1

Lander 0-0 2-1

Torrington 0-0 1-2

Riverton 0-0 1-3

Worland 0-0 0-3

West

Star Valley 0-0 4-0

Cody 0-0 3-0

Jackson 0-0 3-1

Powell 0-0 3-1

Green River 0-0 1-2

Evanston 0-0 0-3

Friday games

Jackson at Cody, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Evanston at Powell, 7 p.m.

Lander at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River, 7 p.m.

Worland at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 2-0 3-0

Wheatland 2-0 2-1

Glenrock 1-1 1-2

Moorcroft 1-1 1-2

Thermopolis 1-1 1-2

Burns 0-2 1-2

Newcastle 0-2 0-4

West

Mt. View 2-0 3-0

Lyman 2-0 2-2

Pinedale 1-0 1-2

Big Piney 1-1 2-2

Lovell 0-1 2-2

Greybull 0-1 0-3

Kemmerer 0-2 0-3

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Upton Sundance 2-0 4-0

Big Horn 1-0 3-0

Southeast 1-0 2-1

Lusk 1-1 2-1

Wright 1-1 1-2

Tongue River 0-2 1-2

Pine Bluffs 0-2 0-3

West

Rocky Mountain 0-0 3-1

Cokeville 0-0 3-1

Shoshoni 0-0 1-2

Wind River 0-0 0-2

Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-3

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 2-0 3-0

Hulett 1-1 2-1

Kaycee 1-1 2-1

Midwest 1-1 1-2

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1 1-2

Normative Services 0-2 0-3

Guernsey 0-2 0-3

West

Snake River 2-0 3-0

Farson-Eden 1-0 3-0

Burlington 1-1 1-2

Meeteetse 1-1 1-2

Dubois 0-2 1-2

St. Stephens 0-2 0-3

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.