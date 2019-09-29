Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 5-0
Sheridan 4-1
Natrona County 4-1
Cheyenne East 3-2
Cheyenne Central 3-2
Rock Springs 3-2
Campbell County 1-4
Kelly Walsh 1-4
Laramie 1-4
Cheyenne South 0-5
Friday games
Rock Springs 50, Cheyenne South 0
Thunder Basin 51, Gillette 14
Natrona 38, Cheyenne East 35
Sheridan 42, Kelly Walsh 17
Cheyenne Central, 47, Laramie 14
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Douglas 1-0 4-1
Rawlins 0-1 2-2
Lander 1-0 3-1
Riverton 1-0 2-2
Torrington 0-1 1-4
Worland 0-1 0-4
West
Star Valley 1-0 5-0
Cody 1-0 4-0
Powell 1-0 4-1
Jackson 0-1 3-2
Green River 0-1 1-3
Evanston 0-1 0-4
Friday games
Cody 19, Jackson 15
Douglas 34, Rawlins 20
Powell 20, Evanston 7
Lander 35 Torrington 13
Star Valley 22 Green River 0
Riverton 17, Worland 7
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 3-0 4-0
Wheatland 2-1 2-2
Thermopolis 1-1 1-3
Moorcroft 1-2 1-3
Glenrock 1-2 1-3
Burns 1-2 2-2
Newcastle 1-2 0-4
West
Mt. View 3-0 4-0
Lyman 2-1 2-3
Pinedale 2-0 2-2
Big Piney 2-1 3-2
Lovell 1-1 3-2
Greybull 0-2 0-4
Kemmerer 0-3 0-4
Friday games
Newcastle 32, Moorcroft 6
Mountain View 35, Thermopolis 0
Pinedale 24, Greybull 13
Big Piney 47, Kemmerer 7
Burns 42, Wheatland 7
Buffalo 56, Glenrock 14
Lovell 14, Lyman 12
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 2-0 4-0
Upton Sundance 2-1 4-1
Southeast 2-0 3-1
Wright 2-1 2-2
Lusk 1-2 2-2
Pine Bluffs 1-2 1-3
Tongue River 0-3 1-3
West
Cokeville 1-0 4-1
Rocky Mountain 0-0 3-1
Shoshoni 0-1 1-3
Wind River 0-0 0-3
Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-3
Friday games
Cokeville 41, Shoshoni 16
Southeast 26, Lusk 24
Pine Bluffs 16, Tongue River 13
Wright 61, Wind River 14 --
Big Horn 27 Upton-Sundance 0
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 2-0 3-0
Hulett 1-1 2-1
Kaycee 1-1 2-1
Midwest 1-1 1-2
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1 1-2
Normative Services 0-2 0-3
Guernsey 0-2 0-3
West
Snake River 2-0 3-0
Farson-Eden 1-0 3-0
Burlington 1-1 1-2
Meeteetse 1-1 1-2
Dubois 0-2 1-2
St. Stephens 0-2 0-3
Friday games
NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Farson, 2 p.m.
Snake River at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.
Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Saturday games
Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Lingle at Hanna, 2 p.m.
Saratoga at Hulett, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.