Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 5-0

Sheridan 4-1

Natrona County 4-1

Cheyenne East 3-2

Cheyenne Central 3-2

Rock Springs 3-2

Campbell County 1-4

Kelly Walsh 1-4

Laramie 1-4

Cheyenne South 0-5

Friday games

Rock Springs 50, Cheyenne South 0

Thunder Basin 51, Gillette 14

Natrona 38, Cheyenne East 35

Sheridan 42, Kelly Walsh 17

Cheyenne Central, 47, Laramie 14

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Douglas 1-0 4-1

Rawlins 0-1 2-2

Lander 1-0 3-1

Riverton 1-0 2-2

Torrington 0-1 1-4

Worland 0-1 0-4

West

Star Valley 1-0 5-0

Cody 1-0 4-0

Powell 1-0 4-1

Jackson 0-1 3-2

Green River 0-1 1-3

Evanston 0-1 0-4

Friday games

Cody 19, Jackson 15

Douglas 34, Rawlins 20

Powell 20, Evanston 7

Lander 35 Torrington 13

Star Valley 22 Green River 0

Riverton 17, Worland 7

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 3-0 4-0

Wheatland 2-1 2-2

Thermopolis 1-1 1-3

Moorcroft 1-2 1-3

Glenrock 1-2 1-3

Burns 1-2 2-2

Newcastle 1-2 0-4

West

Mt. View 3-0 4-0

Lyman 2-1 2-3

Pinedale 2-0 2-2

Big Piney 2-1 3-2

Lovell 1-1 3-2

Greybull 0-2 0-4

Kemmerer 0-3 0-4

Friday games

Newcastle 32, Moorcroft 6

Mountain View 35, Thermopolis 0

Pinedale 24, Greybull 13

Big Piney 47, Kemmerer 7

Burns 42, Wheatland 7

Buffalo 56, Glenrock 14

Lovell 14, Lyman 12

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 2-0 4-0

Upton Sundance 2-1 4-1

Southeast 2-0 3-1

Wright 2-1 2-2

Lusk 1-2 2-2

Pine Bluffs 1-2 1-3

Tongue River 0-3 1-3

West

Cokeville 1-0 4-1

Rocky Mountain 0-0 3-1

Shoshoni 0-1 1-3

Wind River 0-0 0-3

Wyoming Indian 0-0 0-3

Friday games

Cokeville 41, Shoshoni 16

Southeast 26, Lusk 24

Pine Bluffs 16, Tongue River 13

Wright 61, Wind River 14 --

Big Horn 27 Upton-Sundance 0

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 2-0 3-0

Hulett 1-1 2-1

Kaycee 1-1 2-1

Midwest 1-1 1-2

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-1 1-2

Normative Services 0-2 0-3

Guernsey 0-2 0-3

West

Snake River 2-0 3-0

Farson-Eden 1-0 3-0

Burlington 1-1 1-2

Meeteetse 1-1 1-2

Dubois 0-2 1-2

St. Stephens 0-2 0-3

Friday games

NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Farson, 2 p.m.

Snake River at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.

Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Saturday games

Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Lingle at Hanna, 2 p.m.

Saratoga at Hulett, 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.