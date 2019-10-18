Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 7-0
Sheridan 6-1
Natrona County 5-2
Cheyenne East 5-2
Cheyenne Central 4-3
Rock Springs 4-3
Campbell County 1-6
Kelly Walsh 1-6
Cheyenne South 1-6
Laramie 1-6
Friday games
Cheyenne South at Campbell County, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Lander 3-0 5-1
Worland 2-1 2-4
Douglas 2-1 4-2
Riverton 2-1 3-4
Rawlins 0-3 3-4
Torrington 0-3 1-5
West
Star Valley 3-0 7-0
Cody 3-0 6-0
Powell 1-2 4-3
Jackson 1-2 4-3
Green River 1-2 2-4
Evanston 0-3 0-6
Friday games
Star Valley at Cody, 5 p.m.
Jackson at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Lander, 7 p.m.
Green River at Powell, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Worland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 5-0 6-0
Thermopolis 3-1 3-3
Burns 2-2 4-2
Wheatland 2-3 2-4
Glenrock 2-3 2-4
Moorcroft 1-3 2-4
Newcastle 1-3 1-6
West
Mt. View 5-0 6-0
Big Piney 4-1 5-2
Lyman 2-2 3-4
Lovell 2-2 3-3
Pinedale 2-3 2-4
Greybull 1-3 1-5
Kemmerer 0-4 0-6
Friday games
Moorcroft at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Big Piney at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Greybull, noon (Saturday)
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 4-0 6-0
Upton Sundance 4-1 6-1
Southeast 3-1 4-2
Wright 2-2 3-3
Lusk 1-3 3-3
Pine Bluffs 1-3 1-5
Tongue River 0-5 1-5
West
Cokeville 2-0 6-1
Shoshoni 2-1 3-3
Wind River 1-1 1-5
Rocky Mountain 0-2 4-3
Wyoming Indian 0-1 0-3
Friday games
Upton-Sundance at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Big Horn at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 6 p.m.
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 5-0 6-0
Hulett 5-1 6-1
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3-2 3-3
Kaycee 2-3 3-3
Guernsey 2-3 2-4
Normative Services 0-5 0-6
West
Snake River 5-0 6-0
Farson-Eden 4-1 5-1
Burlington 2-2 2-3
Meeteetse 2-3 2-4
St. Stephens 1-3 1-4
Dubois 0-4 1-5
Friday games
Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.
Riverside at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.
Dubois at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Lingle at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.
Saturday games
Hanna at Kaycee, noon
Saratoga at NSI, 1 p.m.
