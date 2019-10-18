Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 7-0

Sheridan 6-1

Natrona County 5-2

Cheyenne East 5-2

Cheyenne Central 4-3

Rock Springs 4-3

Campbell County 1-6

Kelly Walsh 1-6

Cheyenne South 1-6

Laramie 1-6

Friday games

Cheyenne South at Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 3-0 5-1

Worland 2-1 2-4

Douglas 2-1 4-2

Riverton 2-1 3-4

Rawlins 0-3 3-4

Torrington 0-3 1-5

West

Star Valley 3-0 7-0

Cody 3-0 6-0

Powell 1-2 4-3

Jackson 1-2 4-3

Green River 1-2 2-4

Evanston 0-3 0-6

Friday games

Star Valley at Cody, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Lander, 7 p.m.

Green River at Powell, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Worland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 5-0 6-0

Thermopolis 3-1 3-3

Burns 2-2 4-2

Wheatland 2-3 2-4

Glenrock 2-3 2-4

Moorcroft 1-3 2-4

Newcastle 1-3 1-6

West

Mt. View 5-0 6-0

Big Piney 4-1 5-2

Lyman 2-2 3-4

Lovell 2-2 3-3

Pinedale 2-3 2-4

Greybull 1-3 1-5

Kemmerer 0-4 0-6

Friday games

Moorcroft at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Lovell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Big Piney at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Greybull, noon (Saturday)

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 4-0 6-0

Upton Sundance 4-1 6-1

Southeast 3-1 4-2

Wright 2-2 3-3

Lusk 1-3 3-3

Pine Bluffs 1-3 1-5

Tongue River 0-5 1-5

West

Cokeville 2-0 6-1

Shoshoni 2-1 3-3

Wind River 1-1 1-5

Rocky Mountain 0-2 4-3

Wyoming Indian 0-1 0-3

Friday games

Upton-Sundance at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 5-0 6-0

Hulett 5-1 6-1

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3-2 3-3

Kaycee 2-3 3-3

Guernsey 2-3 2-4

Normative Services 0-5 0-6

West

Snake River 5-0 6-0

Farson-Eden 4-1 5-1

Burlington 2-2 2-3

Meeteetse 2-3 2-4

St. Stephens 1-3 1-4

Dubois 0-4 1-5

Friday games

Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.

Riverside at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.

Dubois at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Lingle at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.

Saturday games

Hanna at Kaycee, noon

Saratoga at NSI, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.