Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 7-0

Sheridan 6-1

Cheyenne East 5-2

Natrona County 5-2

Cheyenne Central 4-3

Rock Springs 4-3

Campbell County 1-6

Kelly Walsh 1-6

Cheyenne South 1-5

Laramie 1-6

Friday games

Thunder Basin 24, Rock Springs 14

Cheyenne East 24, Cheyenne Central 21

Natrona 27, Kelly Walsh 0

Cheyenne South 36, Laramie 35

Sheridan 41, Campbell County 7

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 2-0 4-1

Worland 2-1 2-4

Douglas 2-1 4-3

Riverton 2-1 2-4

Rawlins 0-3 3-4

Torrington 0-3 1-5

West

Star Valley 3-0 7-0

Cody 3-0 6-0

Powell 1-2 4-3

Jackson 1-2 4-3

Green River 1-2 2-4

Evanston 0-3 0-6

Friday games

Star Valley 30, Jackson 0

Worland 19, Douglas 7

Green River 14, Evanston 7

Lander 27, Rawlins, 7

Cody 38, Powell 14

Riverton 52, Torrington 7

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 5-0 6-0

Thermopolis 3-1 3-3

Burns 2-2 4-2

Wheatland 2-3 2-4

Glenrock 2-3 2-4

Newcastle 1-3 1-6

Moorcroft 1-3 1-4

West

Mt. View 5-0 6-0

Big Piney 4-1 5-2

Lyman 2-2 3-4

Lovell 2-2 3-3

Pinedale 2-3 2-4

Greybull 1-3 1-4

Kemmerer 0-5 0-6

Friday games

Mountain View 45 Lyman 0

Big Piney 9, Pinedal 6

Thermopolis 67, Newcastle 16

Buffalo 50, Wheatland 7

Lovell 58, Greybull 0

Glenrock 16, Kemmerer 6

Burns 58, Pine Bluffs 3

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 4-0 6-0

Upton Sundance 4-1 6-1

Southeast 3-1 4-2

Wright 2-2 3-3

Lusk 1-3 3-3

Pine Bluffs 1-3 1-5

Tongue River 0-4 1-4

West

Cokeville 2-0 6-1

Shoshoni 2-1 3-3

Wind River 1-1 1-5

Rocky Mountain 0-2 4-3

Wyoming Indian 0-1 0-3

Friday games

Cokeville 33, Rocky Mountain 7

Big Horn 49,Tongue River 16

Upton-Sundance 27, Southeast 0

Shoshoni 52,Wind River 0

Wright 26, Lusk 16

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.