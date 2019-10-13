Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 7-0
Sheridan 6-1
Cheyenne East 5-2
Natrona County 5-2
Cheyenne Central 4-3
Rock Springs 4-3
Campbell County 1-6
Kelly Walsh 1-6
Cheyenne South 1-5
Laramie 1-6
Friday games
Thunder Basin 24, Rock Springs 14
Cheyenne East 24, Cheyenne Central 21
Natrona 27, Kelly Walsh 0
Cheyenne South 36, Laramie 35
Sheridan 41, Campbell County 7
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Lander 2-0 4-1
Worland 2-1 2-4
Douglas 2-1 4-3
Riverton 2-1 2-4
Rawlins 0-3 3-4
Torrington 0-3 1-5
West
Star Valley 3-0 7-0
Cody 3-0 6-0
Powell 1-2 4-3
Jackson 1-2 4-3
Green River 1-2 2-4
Evanston 0-3 0-6
Friday games
Star Valley 30, Jackson 0
Worland 19, Douglas 7
Green River 14, Evanston 7
Lander 27, Rawlins, 7
Cody 38, Powell 14
Riverton 52, Torrington 7
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 5-0 6-0
Thermopolis 3-1 3-3
Burns 2-2 4-2
Wheatland 2-3 2-4
Glenrock 2-3 2-4
Newcastle 1-3 1-6
Moorcroft 1-3 1-4
West
Mt. View 5-0 6-0
Big Piney 4-1 5-2
Lyman 2-2 3-4
Lovell 2-2 3-3
Pinedale 2-3 2-4
Greybull 1-3 1-4
Kemmerer 0-5 0-6
Friday games
Mountain View 45 Lyman 0
Big Piney 9, Pinedal 6
Thermopolis 67, Newcastle 16
Buffalo 50, Wheatland 7
Lovell 58, Greybull 0
Glenrock 16, Kemmerer 6
Burns 58, Pine Bluffs 3
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 4-0 6-0
Upton Sundance 4-1 6-1
Southeast 3-1 4-2
Wright 2-2 3-3
Lusk 1-3 3-3
Pine Bluffs 1-3 1-5
Tongue River 0-4 1-4
West
Cokeville 2-0 6-1
Shoshoni 2-1 3-3
Wind River 1-1 1-5
Rocky Mountain 0-2 4-3
Wyoming Indian 0-1 0-3
Friday games
Cokeville 33, Rocky Mountain 7
Big Horn 49,Tongue River 16
Upton-Sundance 27, Southeast 0
Shoshoni 52,Wind River 0
Wright 26, Lusk 16
