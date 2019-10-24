Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 8-0

Sheridan 7-1

Cheyenne East 6-2

Cheyenne Central 5-3

Natrona County 5-3

Rock Springs 4-4

Campbell County 2-6

Kelly Walsh 1-7

Cheyenne South 1-7

Laramie 1-7

Friday games

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Natrona, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 4-0 6-1

Riverton 2-1 2-4

Worland 3-1 3-4

Douglas 2-2 4-3

Rawlins 0-4 3-5

Torrington 0-4 1-6

West

Star Valley 4-0 8-0

Cody 3-1 6-1

Powell 2-2 5-3

Jackson 2-2 5-3

Green River 1-3 2-5

Evanston 0-4 0-7

Friday games

Powell at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Evanston at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Cody at Green River, 7 p.m.

Lander at Worland, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 5-0 7-0

Thermopolis 4-1 4-3

Burns 3-2 5-2

Wheatland 3-3 3-4

Glenrock 1-4 2-5

Moorcroft 1-4 2-5

Newcastle 1-4 1-7

West

Mt. View 5-0 7-0

Big Piney 4-1 5-3

Lovelll 3-2 5-3

Lyman 2-2 3-4

Pinedale 2-4 2-5

Greybull 1-3 1-5

Kemmerer 0-5 0-7

Friday games

Greybull at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Wheatland at Pinedale, 4 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 5-0 7-0

Upton Sundance 7-1 7-1

Southeast 5-1 5-2

Wright 2-3 3-4

Lusk 1-4 3-4

Pine Bluffs 1-4 1-6

Tongue River 0-5 1-5

West

Cokeville 2-0 7-1

Shoshoni 3-1 4-3

Wind River 1-2 1-6

Rocky Mountain 1-2 5-3

Wyoming Indian 0-2 0-3

Friday games

Shoshoni vs. Upton-Sundance, 2 p.m. (at Casper, Natrona)

Wind River at Cokeville, 4 p.m.

Big Horn at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Wright at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 7 p.m.

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 6-0 7-0

Hulett 5-1 6-1

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-2 4-3

Kaycee 2-4 3-4

Guernsey 2-4 2-5

Normative Services 0-5 0-6

West

Snake River 5-0 6-0

Farson-Eden 3-2 5-2

Burlington 3-2 3-3

Meeteetse 2-3 2-4

St. Stephens 1-4 1-5

Dubois 0-4 1-5

Friday games

NSI at Kaycee, 1 p.m.

St. Stephens at Farson, 1 p.m.

Dubois at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Hanna at Guernsey-Sunrise, 6 p.m.

Saturday games

Lingle at Hulett, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.