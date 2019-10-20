Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 8-0
Sheridan 7-1
Cheyenne East 6-2
Cheyenne Central 5-3
Natrona County 5-3
Rock Springs 4-4
Campbell County 2-6
Kelly Walsh 1-7
Cheyenne South 1-7
Laramie 1-7
Friday games
Gillette 48, Cheyenne South 7
Thunder Basin 49, Kelly Walsh 14
Cheyenne Central 32, Natrona 19
Cheyenne East 23, Rock Springs 14
Sheridan 55, Laramie 7
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Lander 4-0 6-1
Riverton 2-1 2-4
Worland 3-1 3-4
Douglas 2-2 4-3
Rawlins 0-4 3-5
Torrington 0-4 1-6
West
Star Valley 4-0 8-0
Cody 3-1 6-1
Powell 2-2 5-3
Jackson 2-2 5-3
Green River 1-3 2-5
Evanston 0-4 0-7
Friday games
Jackson 62, Evanston 13
Lander 31, Douglas 26
Powell 26, Green River 14
Riverton 17, Rawlins 6
Star Valley 20, Cody 7
Worland 28, Torrington 7
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 5-0 7-0
Thermopolis 4-1 4-3
Burns 3-2 5-2
Wheatland 3-3 3-4
Glenrock 1-4 2-5
Moorcroft 1-4 2-5
Newcastle 1-4 1-7
West
Mt. View 5-0 7-0
Big Piney 4-1 5-3
Lovelll 3-2 5-3
Lyman 2-2 3-4
Pinedale 2-4 2-5
Greybull 1-3 1-5
Kemmerer 0-5 0-7
Friday games
Buffalo 65, Big Piney 7
Burns 46, Newcastle 0
Lovell 39, Pinedale 14
Mountain View 58, Kemmerer 7
Thermopolis 56, Glenrock 12
Wheatland 74, Moorcroft 22
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 5-0 7-0
Upton Sundance 7-1 7-1
Southeast 5-1 5-2
Wright 2-3 3-4
Lusk 1-4 3-4
Pine Bluffs 1-4 1-6
Tongue River 0-5 1-5
West
Cokeville 2-0 7-1
Shoshoni 3-1 4-3
Wind River 1-2 1-6
Rocky Mountain 1-2 5-3
Wyoming Indian 0-2 0-3
Friday games
Big Horn 35, Lusk 12
Rocky Mountain 55, Wind River 6
Shoshoni 56, Wyoming Indian 0
Southeast 25, Wright 8
Upton-Sundance 35, Pine Bluffs 0
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 6-0 7-0
Hulett 5-1 6-1
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-2 4-3
Kaycee 2-4 3-4
Guernsey 2-4 2-5
Normative Services 0-5 0-6
West
Snake River 5-0 6-0
Farson-Eden 3-2 5-2
Burlington 3-2 3-3
Meeteetse 2-3 2-4
St. Stephens 1-4 1-5
Dubois 0-4 1-5
Friday games
Burlington 48, Farson 47
Hanna 87, Kaycee 50
Hulett def. Midwest, forfeit
Lingle 62, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Riverside 66, St. Stephens 13
Meeteetse 55, Dubois 0
Saratoga 82, NSI 53
