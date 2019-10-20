Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 8-0

Sheridan 7-1

Cheyenne East 6-2

Cheyenne Central 5-3

Natrona County 5-3

Rock Springs 4-4

Campbell County 2-6

Kelly Walsh 1-7

Cheyenne South 1-7

Laramie 1-7

Friday games

Gillette 48, Cheyenne South 7

Thunder Basin 49, Kelly Walsh 14

Cheyenne Central 32, Natrona 19

Cheyenne East 23, Rock Springs 14

Sheridan 55, Laramie 7

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 4-0 6-1

Riverton 2-1 2-4

Worland 3-1 3-4

Douglas 2-2 4-3

Rawlins 0-4 3-5

Torrington 0-4 1-6

West

Star Valley 4-0 8-0

Cody 3-1 6-1

Powell 2-2 5-3

Jackson 2-2 5-3

Green River 1-3 2-5

Evanston 0-4 0-7

Friday games

Jackson 62, Evanston 13

Lander 31, Douglas 26

Powell 26, Green River 14

Riverton 17, Rawlins 6

Star Valley 20, Cody 7

Worland 28, Torrington 7

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 5-0 7-0

Thermopolis 4-1 4-3

Burns 3-2 5-2

Wheatland 3-3 3-4

Glenrock 1-4 2-5

Moorcroft 1-4 2-5

Newcastle 1-4 1-7

West

Mt. View 5-0 7-0

Big Piney 4-1 5-3

Lovelll 3-2 5-3

Lyman 2-2 3-4

Pinedale 2-4 2-5

Greybull 1-3 1-5

Kemmerer 0-5 0-7

Friday games

Buffalo 65, Big Piney 7

Burns 46, Newcastle 0

Lovell 39, Pinedale 14

Mountain View 58, Kemmerer 7

Thermopolis 56, Glenrock 12

Wheatland 74, Moorcroft 22

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 5-0 7-0

Upton Sundance 7-1 7-1

Southeast 5-1 5-2

Wright 2-3 3-4

Lusk 1-4 3-4

Pine Bluffs 1-4 1-6

Tongue River 0-5 1-5

West

Cokeville 2-0 7-1

Shoshoni 3-1 4-3

Wind River 1-2 1-6

Rocky Mountain 1-2 5-3

Wyoming Indian 0-2 0-3

Friday games

Big Horn 35, Lusk 12

Rocky Mountain 55, Wind River 6

Shoshoni 56, Wyoming Indian 0

Southeast 25, Wright 8

Upton-Sundance 35, Pine Bluffs 0

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 6-0 7-0

Hulett 5-1 6-1

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-2 4-3

Kaycee 2-4 3-4

Guernsey 2-4 2-5

Normative Services 0-5 0-6

West

Snake River 5-0 6-0

Farson-Eden 3-2 5-2

Burlington 3-2 3-3

Meeteetse 2-3 2-4

St. Stephens 1-4 1-5

Dubois 0-4 1-5

Friday games

Burlington 48, Farson 47

Hanna 87, Kaycee 50

Hulett def. Midwest, forfeit

Lingle 62, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Riverside 66, St. Stephens 13

Meeteetse 55, Dubois 0

Saratoga 82, NSI 53

