Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 10-0
Sheridan 9-1
Cheyenne Central 6-3
Cheyenne East 6-3
Natrona County 6-4
Rock Springs 4-6
Kelly Walsh 2-8
Campbell County 2-8
Cheyenne South 1-8
Laramie 1-8
Friday games
Thunder Basin 24, Campell County 20
Cheyenne Central 20, Rock Springs 16
Cheyenne East 35, Natrona 14
Sheridan 62, Kelly Walsh 14
Semifinal matchups
(4) Cheyenne East at (1) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
(3) Cheyenne Central at (2) Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Lander 5-0 7-2
Riverton 3-2 4-6
Worland 3-2 3-6
Douglas 3-2 5-4
Rawlins 1-4 4-5
Torrington 0-5 1-7
West
Star Valley 5-0 10-0
Cody 4-1 8-1
Jackson 3-2 7-3
Powell 2-3 6-4
Green River 1-4 2-6
Evanston 0-5 0-8
Friday games
Cody 55, Worland 26
Jackson 48, Riverton 6
Powell 41, Lander 14
Star Valley 45, Douglas 12
Semifinal matchups
(3W) Jackson at (1W) Star Valley, 6 p.m.
(4W) Powell at (2W) Cody, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 6-0 9-0
Burns 4-2 7-2
Thermopolis 4-2 5-4
Wheatland 3-3 4-5
Moorcroft 2-4 3-5
Glenrock 1-5 2-6
Newcastle 1-5 1-8
West
Mt. View 6-0 9-0
Lyman 4-2 5-5
Big Piney 4-2 5-5
Lovell 4-2 6-4
Pinedale 2-4 2-6
Greybull 1-5 1-6
Kemmerer 0-6 0-8
Friday games
Buffalo 28, Lovell 6
Burns 57, Big Piney 6
Mountain View 72, Wheatland 0
Thermopolis 49, Lyman 14
Semifinal matchups
(2E) Burns at (1W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.
(3E) Thermopolis at (1E) Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 6-0 9-0
Upton Sundance 5-1 9-1
Southeast 4-2 6-3
Wright 3-3 4-5
Lusk 2-4 4-4
Pine Bluffs 1-5 1-7
Tongue River 0-6 2-6
West
Cokeville 3-0 9-1
Shoshoni 3-1 4-5
Rocky Mountain 2-2 6-4
Wind River 1-3 1-8
Wyoming Indian 0-3 0-5
Friday games
Big Horn 82, Wind River 0
Cokeville 20, Wright 16
Southeast 25, Shoshoni 6
Upton-Sundance 53, Rocky Mountain 7
Semifinal matchups
(2E) Upton-Sundance at (1W) Cokeville, 1 p.m.
(3E) Southeast at (1E) Big Horn, 5 p.m.
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 7-0 9-0
Hulett 6-1 8-1
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-3 5-4
Kaycee 3-4 4-5
Guernsey 2-5 2-6
Normative Services 0-7 0-8
West
Snake River 6-0 8-0
Burlington 4-2 4-4
Farson-Eden 4-2 6-3
Meeteetse 3-3 3-5
St. Stephens 1-5 1-6
Dubois 0-6 1-7
Friday games
Hanna 73, Meeteetse 36
Hulett 60, Farson 13
Lingle 73, Burlington 38
Snake River 59, Kaycee 0
Semifinal matchups
(2E) Hulett at (1W) Snake River, TBD
(3E) Lingle at (1E) Hanna, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.