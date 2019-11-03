Wyoming football standings

Class 4A

Teams Overall

Thunder Basin 10-0

Sheridan 9-1

Cheyenne Central 6-3

Cheyenne East 6-3

Natrona County 6-4

Rock Springs 4-6

Kelly Walsh 2-8

Campbell County 2-8

Cheyenne South 1-8

Laramie 1-8

Friday games

Thunder Basin 24, Campell County 20

Cheyenne Central 20, Rock Springs 16

Cheyenne East 35, Natrona 14

Sheridan 62, Kelly Walsh 14

Semifinal matchups

(4) Cheyenne East at (1) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

(3) Cheyenne Central at (2) Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Lander 5-0 7-2

Riverton 3-2 4-6

Worland 3-2 3-6

Douglas 3-2 5-4

Rawlins 1-4 4-5

Torrington 0-5 1-7

West

Star Valley 5-0 10-0

Cody 4-1 8-1

Jackson 3-2 7-3

Powell 2-3 6-4

Green River 1-4 2-6

Evanston 0-5 0-8

Friday games

Cody 55, Worland 26

Jackson 48, Riverton 6

Powell 41, Lander 14

Star Valley 45, Douglas 12

Semifinal matchups

(3W) Jackson at (1W) Star Valley, 6 p.m.

(4W) Powell at (2W) Cody, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Buffalo 6-0 9-0

Burns 4-2 7-2

Thermopolis 4-2 5-4

Wheatland 3-3 4-5

Moorcroft 2-4 3-5

Glenrock 1-5 2-6

Newcastle 1-5 1-8

West

Mt. View 6-0 9-0

Lyman 4-2 5-5

Big Piney 4-2 5-5

Lovell 4-2 6-4

Pinedale 2-4 2-6

Greybull 1-5 1-6

Kemmerer 0-6 0-8

Friday games

Buffalo 28, Lovell 6

Burns 57, Big Piney 6

Mountain View 72, Wheatland 0

Thermopolis 49, Lyman 14

Semifinal matchups

(2E) Burns at (1W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.

(3E) Thermopolis at (1E) Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Big Horn 6-0 9-0

Upton Sundance 5-1 9-1

Southeast 4-2 6-3

Wright 3-3 4-5

Lusk 2-4 4-4

Pine Bluffs 1-5 1-7

Tongue River 0-6 2-6

West

Cokeville 3-0 9-1

Shoshoni 3-1 4-5

Rocky Mountain 2-2 6-4

Wind River 1-3 1-8

Wyoming Indian 0-3 0-5

Friday games

Big Horn 82, Wind River 0

Cokeville 20, Wright 16

Southeast 25, Shoshoni 6

Upton-Sundance 53, Rocky Mountain 7

Semifinal matchups

(2E) Upton-Sundance at (1W) Cokeville, 1 p.m.

(3E) Southeast at (1E) Big Horn, 5 p.m.

1A six-man

Teams Conf. Overall

East

Hanna-Elk Mtn. 7-0 9-0

Hulett 6-1 8-1

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-3 5-4

Kaycee 3-4 4-5

Guernsey 2-5 2-6

Normative Services 0-7 0-8

West

Snake River 6-0 8-0

Burlington 4-2 4-4

Farson-Eden 4-2 6-3

Meeteetse 3-3 3-5

St. Stephens 1-5 1-6

Dubois 0-6 1-7

Friday games

Hanna 73, Meeteetse 36

Hulett 60, Farson 13

Lingle 73, Burlington 38

Snake River 59, Kaycee 0

Semifinal matchups

(2E) Hulett at (1W) Snake River, TBD

(3E) Lingle at (1E) Hanna, 1 p.m.

