Wyoming football standings
Class 4A
Teams Overall
Thunder Basin 10-0
Sheridan 9-1
Cheyenne Central 7-3
Cheyenne East 7-3
Natrona County 6-4
Rock Springs 4-6
Kelly Walsh 2-8
Campbell County 2-8
Cheyenne South 1-8
Laramie 1-8
Semifinal games
(3) Cheyenne Central at (2) Sheridan, 5 p.m.
(4) Cheyenne East at (1) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Lander 5-0 7-2
Riverton 3-2 4-6
Worland 3-2 3-6
Douglas 3-2 5-4
Rawlins 1-4 4-5
Torrington 0-5 1-7
West
Star Valley 5-0 10-0
Cody 4-1 8-1
Jackson 3-2 7-3
Powell 2-3 6-4
Green River 1-4 2-6
Evanston 0-5 0-8
Semifinal games
(3W) Jackson at (1W) Star Valley, 6 p.m.
(4W) Powell at (2W) Cody, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Buffalo 6-0 9-0
Burns 4-2 7-2
Thermopolis 4-2 5-4
Wheatland 3-3 4-5
Moorcroft 2-4 3-5
Glenrock 1-5 2-6
Newcastle 1-5 1-8
West
Mt. View 6-0 9-0
Lyman 4-2 5-5
Big Piney 4-2 5-5
Lovell 4-2 6-4
Pinedale 2-4 2-6
Greybull 1-5 1-6
Kemmerer 0-6 0-8
Semifinal games
(2E) Burns at (1W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.
(3E) Thermopolis at (1E) Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Big Horn 6-0 9-0
Upton Sundance 5-1 9-1
Southeast 4-2 6-3
Wright 3-3 4-5
Lusk 2-4 4-4
Pine Bluffs 1-5 1-7
Tongue River 0-6 2-6
West
Cokeville 3-0 9-1
Shoshoni 3-1 4-5
Rocky Mountain 2-2 6-4
Wind River 1-3 1-8
Wyoming Indian 0-3 0-5
Semifinal games
(2E) Upton-Sundance at (1W) Cokeville, 1 p.m.
(3E) Southeast at (1E) Big Horn, 5 p.m.
1A six-man
Teams Conf. Overall
East
Hanna-Elk Mtn. 7-0 9-0
Hulett 6-1 8-1
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-3 5-4
Kaycee 3-4 4-5
Guernsey 2-5 2-6
Normative Services 0-7 0-8
West
Snake River 6-0 8-0
Burlington 4-2 4-4
Farson-Eden 4-2 6-3
Meeteetse 3-3 3-5
St. Stephens 1-5 1-6
Dubois 0-6 1-7
Friday games
(3E) Lingle at (1E) Hanna, 1 p.m.
Saturday games
(2E) Hulett at (1W) Snake River, 1 p.m.
