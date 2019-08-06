The Gillette Little League baseball team representing Wyoming in the Little League Baseball World Series Northwest Region dropped its first game to Washington 14-2 on Sunday.
Wyoming gave up eight runs in the first two innings to let Washington cruise to the 14-2 victory in San Bernardino, California. Seth Petersen started on the mound for Wyoming and Jack Bouzis tallied the one Wyoming RBI.
