Five Gillette fast-pitch softball players competed in Florida last week at the United States Specialty Sports Association’s (USSSA) All-American Games in Viera, Florida.
The girls, Avery Gray (13U), Bayley Gray (11U), Macie Selfors (12U), Jadeyn Snyder (13U) and Keria Lucero (12U), competed in a tryout earlier in the year to make the tournament that brought 1,144 players to the national event.
